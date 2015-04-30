April 30 Berendsen Plc :

* Group revenue, at constant exchange rates, was up 3 pct and on an underlying basis, before acquisitions, was up 2 pct for 3 months to March

* At constant exchange rates, underlying group operating profit was in line with equivalent period last year

* Trading in first three months of year was in line with management's expectations

* Reported revenue was impacted by further strengthening of sterling resulting in reported revenue for group being down 5 pct compared to last year

* CEO Peter Ventress to retire from board effective July 31, 2015 and that his successor, James Drummond, will join board on July 1