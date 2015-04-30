April 30 SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* Carries out private placement with gross proceeds of 2.95 million Danish crowns ($441,914)

* Says has issued 16,392,442 shares at 0.18 crown per share

* The offer consisted of maximum 28,311,851 shares to be subscribed for at 0.18 crown per share

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6755 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)