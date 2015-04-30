April 30 Kenmare Resources Plc

* Q1 sales of finished products up 8 pct to 209,600 tonnes (Q1 2014: 193,900 tonnes)

* Q1 ore mined down 57 pct to 3,211,000 tonnes (Q1 2014: 7,543,000 tonnes)

* Production of ilmenite down 39 pct to 129,000 tonnes (Q1 2014: 210,800 tonnes)

* Production of primary zircon up 19 pct to 9,200 tonnes (q1 2014: 7,700 tonnes)

* There is renewed confidence in major European markets of a stronger 2015 for zircon markets

* Cost efficiency work continued with implementation of a retrenchment programme and review of employee allowances, which will yield an annualised $12.5 million benefit

* Operations were severely impacted by power outages brought about by severe flood damage- managing director