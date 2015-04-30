BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
April 30 Synergy Health Plc :
* Synergy intends to reschedule meetings of its shareholders to vote on proposed combination with Steris, by adjourning meetings currently scheduled for May 12 to June 11
* Steris intends to reschedule its shareholder vote to June 11, 2015
* Steris and Synergy continue to work toward closing combination before long-stop date of July 12, however antitrust process may extend transaction timing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.