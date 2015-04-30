April 30 Synergy Health Plc :

* Synergy intends to reschedule meetings of its shareholders to vote on proposed combination with Steris, by adjourning meetings currently scheduled for May 12 to June 11

* Steris intends to reschedule its shareholder vote to June 11, 2015

* Steris and Synergy continue to work toward closing combination before long-stop date of July 12, however antitrust process may extend transaction timing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)