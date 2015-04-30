Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 30 Tecnocom :
* Q1 net sales 98 million euros ($109 million) versus 92.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 98,000 euros versus 68,000 euros year ago
* Net debt at end of Q1 47.4 million euros versus 49.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 4.1 million euros versus 4.4 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)