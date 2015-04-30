UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 30 Miraculum SA :
* Allots 2,000 series AD1 bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zloty ($276) each to Wyzsza Szkola Pedagogiczna (Warsaw Pedagogical School) in Warsaw, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6177 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources