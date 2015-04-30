UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 30 Miraculum SA :
* Reaches agreement with Rubicon Partners SA and Rubid 1 Sp. z o.o. for purchase of 711,111 shares of Miraculum at 4.5 zloty per share
* Shares will be acquired by Rubid 1 to set off mutual debts between Rubicon Partners' Group and the company Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6157 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources