April 30 Miraculum SA :

* Reaches agreement with Rubicon Partners SA and Rubid 1 Sp. z o.o. for purchase of 711,111 shares of Miraculum at 4.5 zloty per share

* Shares will be acquired by Rubid 1 to set off mutual debts between Rubicon Partners' Group and the company ($1 = 3.6157 zlotys)