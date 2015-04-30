UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 30 Feike AG
* FY increase in revenues by 14.0 percent to 123.3 million euros ($137 million); (2013: 108.2 million euros)
* FY 2014 rise in EBIT of 10.5 percent to 32.1 million euros (2013: 29.0 million euros)
* Is expecting relatively stable gross and net profit margins and double-digit growth in revenue in 2015
* Growth of revenue in 2015 is forecast based on assumption of RMB appreciating against euro. Measured in RMB, growth of revenue in 2015 is expected to be in range of 4 percent to 6 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources