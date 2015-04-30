Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 30 Otrs AG :
* FY 2014 revenues increase to 5.261 million euros ($5.85 million); (previous year: 5.024 million euros)
* For FY 2015 total revenues of 6.254 million euros and 575 thousand euros in EBITDA expected
* EBITDA in the 2014 financial year of 484 thousand euros compared to 586 thousand euros in the previous year
* EBIT in 2014 of 147 thousand euros compared to 257 thousand euros in the previous year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)