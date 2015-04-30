Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 30 CPU Softwarehouse AG :
* FY revenue 6.0 million euros ($6.71 million) (last year: 5.6 million euros)
* FY EBIT loss of 0.6 million euros versus 0.0 million euros year ago
* FY net loss of 0.6 million euros versus 0.0 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth at around 6.3 million to 6.5 million euros
* Says EBIT should also improve in FY 2015
* In the medium term, the management strives again to an operating margin of three to five percent at the group level Source text - bit.ly/1IqD1Fg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)