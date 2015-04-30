April 30 CPU Softwarehouse AG :

* FY revenue 6.0 million euros ($6.71 million) (last year: 5.6 million euros)

* FY EBIT loss of 0.6 million euros versus 0.0 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 0.6 million euros versus 0.0 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth at around 6.3 million to 6.5 million euros

* Says EBIT should also improve in FY 2015

* In the medium term, the management strives again to an operating margin of three to five percent at the group level ($1 = 0.8940 euros)