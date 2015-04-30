April 30 Edison SpA :

* Acquires from Apache Beryl I Ltd, an Apache Corporation subsidiary, its assets in license P185 Block 15/22 in the UK Central North Sea

* Deal includes non-operated equity stakes in Scott (10.5 percent) and Telford (15.7 percent) fields

* Transaction has a total value of 41 million euros ($45.88 million) and will increase reserves by 8.7 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Expects to reach an overall UK production of 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, increasing total daily production to 53,500 barrels of oil equivalent