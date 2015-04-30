April 30 Synthomer Plc

* Directorate change

* Jez Maiden stood down from board at end of today's AGM

* Caroline Johnstone who was appointed to board last month has succeeded Mr Maiden

* Brendan Connolly will take over from Jez Maiden as company's senior independent director with immediate effect