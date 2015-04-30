US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 30 OTCPharm PJSC :
* FY 2014 net profit 4 billion roubles ($77.22 million)
* FY 2014 EBITDA 5.92 billion roubles
* FY 2014 consolidated revenue 16.65 billion roubles
* FY 2014 organic pharmaceutical sales 14.48 billion roubles versus 14.03 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 third party products sales 2.17 billion roubles versus 842 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1DEx9Br
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.7975 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.