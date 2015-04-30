April 30 UMT United Mobility Technology AG :

* Decides on capital increase

* To increase capital by up to 1,098,501.00 euros ($1.23 million) by issuing up to 1,098,501 new shares

* Issue price 1.25 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)