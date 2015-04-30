UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 30 Rokiskio Suris AB :
* Q1 consolidated non-audited net loss of 46,000 euros ($51,166) versus loss of 597,000 euros year ago
* Consolidated non-audited sales of 52.3 million euros versus 63.4 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1I0HfUU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources