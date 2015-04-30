BRIEF-Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products renews agreement on vaccine promotion
April 30 Pharmstandard :
* FY 2014 revenue 41.22 billion roubles ($799.26 million) versus 57.06 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net income 11.1 billion roubles versus 11.92 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 organic pharmaceutical sales 13.75 billion roubles versus 24.41 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 third party products sales 19.03 billion roubles versus 30.45 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA 14.87 billion roubles, down 11 pct versus year ago
* FY 2014 medical equipment sales 1.12 billion roubles versus 1.05 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Iryy53, bit.ly/1DMQxxp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.5730 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 6.8 million yuan to 7.9 million yuan
