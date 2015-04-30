UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 30 Ottakringer Getraenke AG :
* Proposes dividend of 1.54 euros ($2) per ordinary share and 1.54 euros per preference share for FY 2014
* Sees for FY 2015 higher revenue, operating result on 2014 level
Source text - bit.ly/1bhUSR9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources