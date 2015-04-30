April 30 Beige Holdings Ltd :

* Impairment charge will result in a higher than expected increase in loss per share than previously reported

* Loss per share is now expected to reflect an increase of between 155 pct (-3.03 cents per share) and 165 pct (-3.15 cents per share) compared to loss of -1.19 cents per share in prior comparative period.

* Auditors used 'valuation less cost to sell' value for both chloorkop, qp durban assets, resulting in charge of about R9.5 mln