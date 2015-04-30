Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 30 Sky Computing OJSC
* FY 2014 revenue 4.6 million roubles ($89,100) versus 4.2 million roubles year ago
* FY 2014 profit for year 315,000 roubles versus loss of 5.8 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1HUJ0S1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.6275 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)