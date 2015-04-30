BRIEF-Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products renews agreement on vaccine promotion
April 6 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
April 30 Poxel SA :
* Reports full year net loss of 14.1 million euros ($15.7 million) versus loss of 20.5 million euros a year ago
* Says cash and cash equivalents on Dec. 31, 2014 amounted to 10,300,000 euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 6.8 million yuan to 7.9 million yuan
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may package a $1 trillion infrastructure plan with either healthcare or tax reform legislation as an incentive to get support from lawmakers, especially from Democrats.