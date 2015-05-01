UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
May 1 Colt Group Sa
* Q1 interim management statement
* Revenue declined 1.3 pct from Q1'14, as a result of our prior year exit from low margin carrier voice trading contracts, offset by a first full quarter contribution from KVH which was acquired in December 2014
* On a constant currency basis group revenue declined 5.4 pct
* Voice services revenue decreased 35.8 pct to eur 95.7 million (Q1'14: increased 1.4 pct)
* Data centre services revenue decreased 4.1 pct to eur 28.3 million (Q1'14: decreased 1.3 pct)
* Group EBITDA of eur 76.4 million (Q1 '14: eur 74.1 million) represents year on year growth of 3.1 pct
* In Q1 2015 group incurred payments of eur 5.3 mln associated with implementing plan, taking total cash outflows to date to eur 19.9 mln
* Overall costs of programme is still anticipated to be c.eur 30 mln and this will be completed by end of Q2 '15
* Group performance in Q1 was in line with Colt's expectations
* Remains focused on profitable growth and continued cost transformation plans and expects to be modestly cash flow positive for full year 2015
* Workforce restructuring announced in April 2014 is continuing largely as planned
* Network services revenue declined 1.4 pct to eur 213.8 million (Q1'14: increased 0.5 pct)
* IT services revenue declined eur 3.5 million, or 17.5 pct, to eur 16.8 million (Q1 '14: increased 24.6 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
