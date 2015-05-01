BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
May 1 SVG Capital Plc
* 39.52 pct of votes polled at AGM against remuneration policy
* 37.84 pct of votes polled at AGM against remuneration report
* 39.14 pct of votes polled at AGM against re-election of Chairman Andrew Sykes
* 31.77 pct of votes polled at AGM against re-election of CEO Lynn Fordham Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing