May 1 SVG Capital Plc

* 39.52 pct of votes polled at AGM against remuneration policy

* 37.84 pct of votes polled at AGM against remuneration report

* 39.14 pct of votes polled at AGM against re-election of Chairman Andrew Sykes

* 31.77 pct of votes polled at AGM against re-election of CEO Lynn Fordham