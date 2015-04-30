BRIEF-Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products renews agreement on vaccine promotion
April 6 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
April 30 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* FY 2014 sales 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million) versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 628,455 euros versus 843,914 euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA 1.79 million euros versus 1.74 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1bGtVXN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 6.8 million yuan to 7.9 million yuan
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may package a $1 trillion infrastructure plan with either healthcare or tax reform legislation as an incentive to get support from lawmakers, especially from Democrats.