BRIEF-Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products renews agreement on vaccine promotion
April 6 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
April 30 Visiomed Group SA :
* FY 2014 net loss of 2.6 million euros ($2.90 million) versus loss of 2.6 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue 3.5 million euros, up 25 pct Source text: bit.ly/1dxfu9S Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 6.8 million yuan to 7.9 million yuan
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may package a $1 trillion infrastructure plan with either healthcare or tax reform legislation as an incentive to get support from lawmakers, especially from Democrats.