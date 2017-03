May 1 Johnson Service Group Plc

* Announces acquisition of entire share capital of london linen supply ltd

* New 120 million stg financing package agreed with existing banks

* Deal consideration of 65.4 million stg payable in cash on completion net of estimated cash acquired

* Announces that it intends to place 30,011,802 new ordinary shares to raise approximately 21.1 million stg, net of expenses