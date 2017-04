May 4 Octodec Investments Ltd

* Distributions up by 9,3% to 96,8 cents per share for six months ended 28 February 2015

* Core portfolio growth in rental income of 7,0%

* Current indications are that dividend per share for twelve-month period should increase by between 8,0% and 9,0%

* Dividend number 50 of 96,8 cents (2014: 88,6 cents) per share has been declared for period 1 september 2014 to 28 feb 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: