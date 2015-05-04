BRIEF-EOS Imaging announces first sale of EOS system in Israel
* Eos imaging announces first sale of EOS system in Israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Genovis AB :
* Sarah Fredriksson is proposed as new chairman
* Sarah Fredriksson leaves CEO position
* Says vice CEO Fredrik Olsson is appointed new CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eos imaging announces first sale of EOS system in Israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Subscription rate of 137 pct, amount increased to approximately 4.98 million euros ($5.31 million) after the exercise of extension clause Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a forbearance agreement with its principal tenant, Hcr III Healthcare, Llc and its parent HCR Manorcare