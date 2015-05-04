May 4 Columbus A/S :

* Columbus acquires Danish consultancy with specialized production competency

* Says has concluded an agreement about acquisition of MW data, a Danish consultancy with specialized competency and industry solutions within complex manufacturing, logistics and food processing

* MW data consists of consultancy MW data A/S and software company MW Solutions A/S

* Acquisition price is based on an enterprise value of 51.5 million Danish crowns ($7.74 million), of which 10.1 million crowns is conditional on company realizing a number of performance related elements

* Acquisition is financed by Columbus' own available funds

* Acquisition is expected to contribute with a revenue in level of 25 million crowns and EBITDA in level of 4 million crowns in remaining 8 months of year

* After this acquisition, Columbus expects revenue in level of 1.03 billion crowns and EBITDA in level of 94 million crowns in 2015

($1 = 6.6553 Danish crowns)