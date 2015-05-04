May 4 Greenyard Foods NV :

* Reports full year consolidated sales growth of 2.0 pct to 635.4 million euros ($711.8 million) from 623.1 million euros a year ago

* Full year consolidated REBITDA increases by 11.1 million euros to 62.6 million euros from 51.4 million euros a year ago

* Full year net result increases from loss of 3.5 million euros to profit of 10.8 million euros

* Believes that the foundations are present for further profitable growth

Source text: bit.ly/1FJKLRV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)