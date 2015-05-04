BRIEF-Piteco buys controlling stake in American digital payment and clearing house operator
* Signs a binding agreement for the acquisition of a controlling stake of an American operator in the field of digital payments and clearing houses
May 4 Relaxnews SA :
* FY revenue of 8.1 million euros ($9.1 million)
* FY net loss of 1.8 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1F0J1os Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a binding agreement for the acquisition of a controlling stake of an American operator in the field of digital payments and clearing houses
* Final price of offer is set at 8.00 euros ($8.52) per share; total amount of offer is about 400 million euros and may be increased to 440 million euros
CHATEAUROUX, France, April 5 The winner of France's presidential election debate this week was a fast-talking, maverick leftist whose policies would prove just as much a shock to financial markets as those of the more prominent leader of the far right.