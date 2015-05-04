May 4 Hypoport AG :
* In Q1 of 2015, total revenue generated by technology-based
financial service provider's three business units rose by 19 per
cent to 33.3 million euros ($37.27 million) (Q1 2014: 27.9
million euros)
* Q1 increase of 22 per cent in its earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT), which climbed to 3.8 million euros (Q1 2014: 3.1
million euros)
* Anticipates that its revenue for 2015 will grow at a low
double-digit rate
* Expects in FY 2015 to widen its EBIT margin and,
consequently, to achieve disproportionately strong earnings
growth
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)