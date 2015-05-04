May 4 bet-at-home.com AG :

* Increase in gross betting and gaming revenue by 13.1 pct to 28.4 million euros ($31.68 million) in Q1

* Earnings before taxes increased by 19.1 pct to 9.8 million in Q1

* In first three months, EBIT also grew by 1.5 million euros to 9.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 7.8 million euros)

* Q1 net gaming revenue increased to 23.4 million euros (Q1 2014: 21.9 million euros) despite this new tax burden

* Sees EBITDA of more than 20 million euros for FY 2015