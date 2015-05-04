UPDATE 1-Nigerian ex-oil minister charged with money laundering - crimes agency
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
May 4 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao
* Issuance of bank bonds within issuance ceiling of TL 12,000,000,000
* Utmost maturity of 5 years in one or more issuances to be sold domestically by public offering and/or as private placements Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Dolan)
ABUJA, April 5 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Nigeria its economy needs urgent reform in a report published on Wednesday that highlighted the risks to growth for the recession-hit country and the dangers of a volatile foreign exchange market.
MILAN, April 5 Italian clothing group Benetton has named a fashion industry expert as its new boss to help revive its brand in the face of growing competition from rivals such as Swedish retailer H&M and Inditex's Zara.