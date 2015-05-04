Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 4 Ital TBS Telematic And Biomedical Services SpA :
* Signed on April 30, a 2.2 million euros ($2.45 million) contract with a Milan hospital (L'Ospedale Niguarda C Granda)
* Contract for supply of software is valid for nine years
* Contract is effective since May 1 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)