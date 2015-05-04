May 4 Astral Foods Ltd :

* Headline earnings per share for six months to 31 March 2015 is expected to be between 984 and 1 004 cents per share

* This six month HEPS expectation reflect increase of 155 pct and 160 pct compared to 386 cents per share last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)