May 4 Leadmedia Group SA :
* Says subsidiary Makazi to focus on core business of data
marketing software following sale of 'trading desk' media
purchasing business
* Also sold Makazi media subsidiary in Switzerland as part
of deal
* Transfer price is 2.8 million euros ($3.12 million)in
cash, together with an additional price of 2.2 million euros
subject to achievement of entity's performance threshold over 12
next months
* Sale made to managers of the business and other
collaborators led by Anthony Spinasse
