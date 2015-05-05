BRIEF-Prometic completes filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application with U.S. FDA
* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA
May 5 Orpea SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue 538.0 million euros ($598.69 million)versus 428.1 million euros a year ago
* Sees 2015 revenue target of 2,310 million euros (growth of 18.5 percent)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA
* Says its net profit up 30.2 percent y/y at 557.5 million yuan ($80.86 million) in 2016
* Has sold its ten percent holding in Brilliant Hallmark for a consideration of four million shares of co