BRIEF-Prometic completes filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application with U.S. FDA
* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA
May 5 Morphosys AG
* Q1 positively impacted by one-off effects relating to mor202
* Group revenues increased to eur 70.4 million (q1 2014: eur 15.9 million)
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to eur 52.8 million
* Q1 net profit 40.9 million eur
* Product pipeline comprised a total of 95 therapeutic antibodies, including 23 clinical programs
* Now expects revenues for 2015 financial year in amount of eur 101 million to eur 106 million
* Now expects earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) of approximately eur 9 million to eur 16 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA
* Says its net profit up 30.2 percent y/y at 557.5 million yuan ($80.86 million) in 2016
* Has sold its ten percent holding in Brilliant Hallmark for a consideration of four million shares of co