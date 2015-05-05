May 5 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Announces assembly of a clinical study advisory board to discuss a first proof of principle Phase II clinical study for Vacc-4x as a component in functional cure of HIV

* It was decided to plan for a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study

* Study will be conducted as an international trial that may include multiple sites in Europe, US and Australia

* Study will be sponsored by Bionor Pharma and governed by a steering committee with experts contributing to Clinical Study Advisory Board

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)