May 5 Vastned Retail Belgium Nv

* Occupancy rate as at March 31 2015: 96 pct (98 pct as at 31 December 2014)

* Decrease of operating distributable result in Q1 of 2015 to eur 0.64 per share (eur 0.67 for Q1 of 2014)

* As at March 31 realisation of 6 rental transactions representing approximately 4 pct of total annual rental income, resulting in average rental growth of 29 pct

* Limited debt ratio of 31 pct as at 31 March 2015

