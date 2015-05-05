May 5 Asia Resource Minerals Plc
* Suspension of trading in listed shares of PT Berau
* Notes decision of Indonesian Stock Exchange of yesterday,
Monday May 4, 2015, to suspend trading in listed shares of
company's 84.7 pct owned subsidiary, PT Berau Coal Energy TBK
* Notes that an extraordinary general meeting of members of
PT Berau was convened and held on April 30
* Has received Indonesian legal advice that all resolutions
proposed at egms were properly and validly passed and
allegations of invalidity of EGMs are flatly denied
* Indonesian Stock Exchange has taken view that conflicting
statements being issued is creating confusion, has suspended
trading in shares of PT Berau
* Confident that situation described above will shortly be
resolved and that this will result in resumption of trading in
shares of PT Berau
