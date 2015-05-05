May 5 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Suspension of trading in listed shares of PT Berau

* Notes decision of Indonesian Stock Exchange of yesterday, Monday May 4, 2015, to suspend trading in listed shares of company's 84.7 pct owned subsidiary, PT Berau Coal Energy TBK

* Notes that an extraordinary general meeting of members of PT Berau was convened and held on April 30

* Has received Indonesian legal advice that all resolutions proposed at egms were properly and validly passed and allegations of invalidity of EGMs are flatly denied

* Indonesian Stock Exchange has taken view that conflicting statements being issued is creating confusion, has suspended trading in shares of PT Berau

* Confident that situation described above will shortly be resolved and that this will result in resumption of trading in shares of PT Berau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: