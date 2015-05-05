May 5 Grainger Plc

* Sells stake in sovereign reversions portfolio for c.£4.5m pre-tax profit

* Agreed terms with an affiliate of lone star funds for sale of grainger's interest in new sovereign reversions limited (sovereign) to lone star real estate fund iii

* Will receive a total cash consideration of c.£18.5m subject to completion adjustments for its interest in portfolio