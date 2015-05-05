UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Nasdaq Riga:
* Decides to immediately apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS Grobina
* Says observation status due to Grobina has failed to submit its audited annual report of 2014 by May 5
* Says observation status which was applied to AS Grobina on March 19, 2015 is still in force Source text - bit.ly/1IIzYZd
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources