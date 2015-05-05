May 5 Nasdaq Riga:

* Decides to immediately apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS Grobina

* Says observation status due to Grobina has failed to submit its audited annual report of 2014 by May 5

* Says observation status which was applied to AS Grobina on March 19, 2015 is still in force Source text - bit.ly/1IIzYZd

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)