May 5 Hoeft & Wessel AG :

* At 14.4 million euros ($15.99 million) Q1 sales revenues were up 2.7 million euros or 22 pct on same quarter of previous year

* At -1.3 million euros, Q1 operating result (EBIT) improved by 2.6 million euros over same quarter in previous year

* Q1 order receipts stood at 12.1 million euros in Q1 of 2015 and were, thus, virtually unchanged over previous year

* As of March 31, 2015, order books are thus valued at 51.2 million euros, down roughly 4 pct on Dec. 31