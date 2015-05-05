May 5 Nasdaq Riga:

* Says Vef Radiotehnika Rrr AS has failed to submit its audited annual report of 2014 by May 5

* Says Vef Radiotehnika Rrr AS observation status which was applied on September 19, 2014 is still in force

Source text - bit.ly/1zvtL0s

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)