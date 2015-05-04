May 4 Allgeier SE :

* Q1 operating EBITDA (before non-recurring and other periods effects) decreased by 19 pct to 4.4 million euros ($4.91 million)

* Q1 EBIT loss of 0.5 million euros (last year: EBIT profit at 2.6 million euros)

* Expects for Q2 revenue increase of double-digit growth compared to prior-year quarter

* For Q2 2015 operating EBITDA expects double-digit growth Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8966 euros)