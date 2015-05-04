May 4 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :

* To launch 52 million euro ($58.02 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* Proceeds in part to be used for refinancing OCEANE 2015 convertible bonds

* Proceeds also to be used to finance construction of new training centers and building works on the Grande Stade

* ICMI and Pathe to subscribe to issue at level of their respective existing stakes

Source text: bit.ly/1FKYms4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)