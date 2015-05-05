May 5 Apetit Oyj :

* Avena Nordic Grain, part of the Apetit Group, to expand its vegetable oil packaging plant at Kirkkonummi

* To invest 1.3 million euros in expansion of Mildola's vegetable oil packaging plant in Kirkkonummi

* Construction work will begin in second half of 2015, and inauguration of expanded section of packaging plant is scheduled for spring 2016

