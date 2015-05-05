BRIEF-Prometic completes filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application with U.S. FDA
* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA
May 5 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :
* Q1 sales rose by 11 pct to 34.0 million euros ($37.84 million) mainly due to currency effects
* Q1 EBIT climbed by a disproportionately high amount of 1.8 million euros, or 59 pct, to 4.8 million euros
* Q1 profit up 68 pct to 2.7 million euros or 0.51 euros per share
* In 2015 fiscal year, sales of more than 133 million euros are expected and net profit will likely exceed amount of 1.71 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA
* Says its net profit up 30.2 percent y/y at 557.5 million yuan ($80.86 million) in 2016
* Has sold its ten percent holding in Brilliant Hallmark for a consideration of four million shares of co