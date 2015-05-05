BRIEF-Intelivideo says has completed a $5.6 mln round of funding
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Tradedoubler
* Q1 sales 432 (445) msek
* Q1 earnings per share (EPS), before and after dilution, were SEK -0.23 (0.10)
* Q1 EBITDA amounted to SEK -4 M (12). Excluding change related items EBITDA, were SEK 3 M (12) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)
* Intelivideo - has completed a $5.6 million round of funding lead by existing investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 11.32 billion shillings versus 12.34 billion shillings year ago